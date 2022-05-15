Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead

McKINNEY, Texas — Sebastián Muñoz will be the "other" local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson.

It's cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds.

Muñoz shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday and was 21 under, a stroke ahead of hometown favorite Jordan Spieth, who is still seeking a breakthrough at the event in which he contended in the final round as a 16-year-old high schooler in 2010. Spieth shot a 64.

Joaquin Niemann will be the third player in the final group Sunday, alone in third another shot back after a 65. James Hahn almost matched Muñoz's opening-round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting 61 to jump 34 spots to a tie for fourth with Justin Thomas (64).

Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories after starring at the University of Texas. Muñoz, who played in college nearby at North Texas, is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.

Mickelson decides not to defend title

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship. The defending champion has withdrawn from Southern Hills next week. The PGA of America announced his withdrawal on social media. Mickelson has not been heard from for three months. That follows his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and accusing the PGA Tour of being greedy. Mickelson made history last year at Kiawah Island by becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA. He is the first PGA champion not to defend since an injured Tiger Woods in 2008.

Horsfield wins Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium — English golfer Sam Horsfield has claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes. His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020. Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand. Horsfield ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey. Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany's Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.

Minjee Lee takes lead of Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J.— Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Lee, the LPGA Tour's leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day the Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with wind and rain. Lee, who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. Sagstrom, the Swedish first-round leader, had the best third-round with a 67. Lexi Thompson was alone in third, three shots back after a 69.