Niemann breaks 36-hole record at Riviera

LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn't want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book.

His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.

All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend, with a quartet of major champions still in the mix and needing Niemann to ease off the gas.

Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.

The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.

"I would have thought shooting 11 under, I would have thought that I would probably be leading by five, not five back," said former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who had a 64 and was five shots behind. "But there's still a lot of golf left."