Niemann breaks 36-hole record at Riviera

LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn't want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book.
His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.
All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend, with a quartet of major champions still in the mix and needing Niemann to ease off the gas.
Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.
The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.
"I would have thought shooting 11 under, I would have thought that I would probably be leading by five, not five back," said former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who had a 64 and was five shots behind. "But there's still a lot of golf left."
Among those who played early, as Niemann and Young did, was two-time Riviera winner Adam Scott. He was at 9-under 133 and felt he was doing everything right. He went into the weekend needing to make up seven shots.
"I've got a ton of ground to make up. It's not like I'm even close at the moment," Scott said.
Blame that on Niemann, the 23-year-old Chilean who feels right at home on Sunset Boulevard.
"We got it going pretty good at the beginning," Niemann said. "I really like the way I handled myself out there."
Scoring like this wasn't expected at the start of the week, even with the warm sunshine and very little wind. Riviera has held up against the best in the world — and all the world's best are here this week — longer than any other PGA Tour event.
The 72-hole record was set in 1985 by Lanny Wadkins at 20-under 264, and it's the longest such record on the PGA Tour. It might be time for Wadkins to start sweating.
As for those chasing Niemann, no one has reason to concede.
"I just keep doing what I'm doing and I have a pretty good feeling I'll be fine," Thomas said. "It's just ... I said it like five times, there's a lot of golf left and this golf course is going to get tough this weekend."
Jordan Spieth three-putted the final hole for his only bogey in a round of 67, leaving him tied with Scott. British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a 67 and was eight behind.
"I think it's still very doable. I've just got to go out there and play hole by hole, shot by shot and see what happens for the third and fourth round," Morikawa said.
Niemann hit it close Thursday — all but one of his nine birdies was inside 10 feet — and Friday he holed four birdie putts from 15 feet or longer, including a bonus 40-footer on the 12th.
The field featured all 10 from the top 10 in the world and 19 of the top 25. Not all of them were around for the weekend, starting with Dustin Johnson, who had to play bogey-free for a 31 on his final nine holes just to shoot a 71.