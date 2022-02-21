Niemann closes out big win at Riviera

LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann set or matched some form of a scoring record at Riviera every day of the Genesis Invitational until Sunday. All he got was the trophy handed to him from Tiger Woods after beating the best field in golf this year.
That was more than enough.
Niemann overcame a few anxious moments and closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner at the Genesis Invitational in 53 years, holding off British Open champion Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.
The week began with all the players from the top 10 in the world. It ended with a 23-year-old Chilean playing his best golf in a 63-63 start and doing just enough in the final round to win.
"It's the toughest tournament I think during the year. It's got the best field, the best players are here and that proves myself that I can be competing with the top guys, I can be up there in the world ranking," Niemann said. "I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence for what is coming next."
Staked to a three-shot lead to start the final round, Niemann's margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and Young sailed the green and made bogey. And then he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th, and Niemann was on his way.
"I think No. 8 was big," he said. "I hit a great shot. Cameron hit it just over the green. I knew it was my opportunity to come back a little stronger, and I started playing the next holes better."
On a day when Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau said they were staying put on the PGA Tour amid speculation of a Saudi-funded rival league, Niemann spoke of a value worth more than just money.
"Everyone's here to compete against the best players in the world. I'm here to do the same," he said. "Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having Tiger there, all the history behind it, there's nothing that can compete with this."
About the only thing Niemann missed was a chance to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the score Lanny Watkins had in 1985.
Morikawa holed an eagle chip on the infamous and reachable 10th hole that one-hopped into the cup, and two late birdies gave him a chance. But he missed a 10-footer on the 18th in his bid to win and reach No. 1 in the world. He closed with a 66.
Young, making only his 12th career PGA Tour start, was a runner-up for the second time this season. He also tied for second in Mississippi. He faced Niemann over the final 36 holes and stayed with him, unable to make up the deficit.
"You finish tied for second at Riviera, I can't complain." Young said. "I'm lucky just to be here and I know it does some good things for me going forward, so I am happy with the week."
Given the prestige of the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, Young earned $1,068,000 for his tie for second. The purse was $12 million.
As for Niemann, the tournament hasn't had a 23-year-old winner since Phil Rodgers in 1962, the tournament best known for Jack Nicklaus making his pro debut. Nicklaus tied for 50th and earned $33.33 that year.
Niemann picked up $2.16 million for his second PGA Tour victory.
Langer breaks own Champions age record
NAPLES, Fla. — Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.
Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season.
"I'm getting closer now." Langer said about Irwin's record. "Years ago I thought, `Well, that's almost impossible to reach that.' Looking back now, I've lost a bunch of playoffs the last three or four years. If I had won a couple of those, I would be right there."
The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.
Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.