Niemann stays on top in LA

That wouldn't bode well for those chasing him.

Young showed plenty of moxie for a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie in only his 12th start on the PGA Tour. Even with Niemann playing so well, Young stayed with him for the longest time. Trailing by two, he caught a plugged lie in the bunker in front of the par-3 16th, took two shots to get out and made double bogey. A birdie on the par-5 17th gave him a 69.

He was looking at leaderboards and wasn't all that comfortable with what he saw, even with Young's name in the second spot.

"It's hard not to notice when you look at him running away from everybody," Young said. "He was 5 under through 10 when he made 2. At 21 under with an eight- or whatever-shot lead over third? Honestly, I was playing OK ... and he was running away from me."

Joining them in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann.