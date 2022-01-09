Rahm, Smith pull away at Kapalua

Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world and looking likely to keep the ranking, was at his best in his first competition since the middle of October.

He closed out the front nine with three straight birdies and started the back nine with two straight birdies. The only holes were he had to settle for par were No. 12 (where he missed a birdie putt from just inside 12 feet) and No. 13 (he left a 10-foot putt short).

His best was a second shot into the par-5 15th to rolled to 4 feet for an eagle. That pulled him within one shot, for Smith had to settle for a two-putt birdie. They matched birdies the rest of the way, both making from just inside 30 feet on No. 17, until the closing par 5.

Both came up short, not unusual with a front pin and the grain running severely away from them. Smith narrowly missed from 15 feet, while Rahm holed his 8-foot birdie putt.

"It was pretty remarkable," Rahm said. "We were going back and forth. It was a lot of fun, hard to describe. Keep the foot down and try to make as many birdies as possible."

As for the other 36 winners in the field? Not all of them are out of it.