Smith sets PGA Tour record at Kapalua

Jones tried to join the race, holing out for eagle on the 13th, making a 4-foot eagle putt on the 15th and holing a 50-foot birdie putt on the 17th. A final birdie allowed Jones to post the third score of 61 — Justin Thomas also tied the record on Saturday — to finish third.

Jones was at 32-under 260, one shot better than the previous record, two shots short of winning.

"If you told me I would have shot 32 under I would have been more than happy to sit in the clubhouse and let everyone play and see what happens," Jones said.

Smith picked up his fourth PGA Tour victory — two were team titles in New Orleans — and became the sixth player to have won at both Hawaii stops on the PGA Tour. He won the Sony Open in Honolulu two years ago in a playoff.

He also moved to No. 10 in the world, his highest ranking, and one of his goals for the year that he ticked off in the first week.

Rahm easily kept his No. 1 ranking and did little wrong in his return from the longest break of his professional career. He had a 20-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 17th, his last good chance to catch Smith, that narrowly missed.