Swafford wins AmEx for second time in 5 years

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford thought about his late father Sunday at PGA West in his second victory in The American Express in five years.

"I had a couple moments where I looked up and knew that he was following and knew that he was there," Swafford said. "I could just hear his voice saying, 'Just be confident in what you're doing. You're playing great.' And he goes, 'Just play to win.'"

David Swafford died Dec. 6 at age 83. He gave Hudson his first clubs at age 2.

"One of the best people I know and he taught me everything I know," Swafford said. "How to be a dad, how to be a friend, how to be a champion and how to play golf. He's the one that got me into golf when I was young. He gave me every opportunity to succeed, but never pushed it on me."

Swafford broke a late tie with an eagle in an 8-under 64 on the Stadium Course. He beat Tom Hoge by two strokes after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon.

Tied for the lead with Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. From about 200 yards, he hit a 7-iron to 8 feet on the iconic hole with large, deep bunkers lining the left side.