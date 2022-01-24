Swafford wins AmEx for second time in 5 years

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford thought about his late father Sunday at PGA West in his second victory in The American Express in five years.
"I had a couple moments where I looked up and knew that he was following and knew that he was there," Swafford said. "I could just hear his voice saying, 'Just be confident in what you're doing. You're playing great.' And he goes, 'Just play to win.'"
David Swafford died Dec. 6 at age 83. He gave Hudson his first clubs at age 2.
"One of the best people I know and he taught me everything I know," Swafford said. "How to be a dad, how to be a friend, how to be a champion and how to play golf. He's the one that got me into golf when I was young. He gave me every opportunity to succeed, but never pushed it on me."
Swafford broke a late tie with an eagle in an 8-under 64 on the Stadium Course. He beat Tom Hoge by two strokes after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon.
Tied for the lead with Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. From about 200 yards, he hit a 7-iron to 8 feet on the iconic hole with large, deep bunkers lining the left side.
"A little down breeze and it was just a perfect 7-iron," Swafford said. "I knew if I missed it a little bit it was going to come up just short, just where you wanted to be, and if I hit it good and hit it solid, then I was going to have a really good chance at eagle."
Swafford ran in a 20-foot birdie putt on 17, a par-3 hole called Alcatraz with an island green ringed by jagged rocks. He saved par on the par-4 18th with an 8-footer to wrap up a spot in the Masters.
Jarvis' win earns him spots in Masters, Open
LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — The flag of the Cayman Islands will fly at Augusta National in April after Aaron Jarvis made birdie on the final hole Sunday for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory in a tense ending to the Latin America Amateur Championship.
The victory means Jarvis, a 19-year-old UNLV freshman, earns a spot in the Masters and the British Open at St. Andrews. He also is exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.
He will be the first player from the Cayman Islands to compete at the Masters and British Open.
Jarvis was one shot behind when his second shot into the par-5 18th on the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa de Campo came up just short and took a big hop onto the green. He two-putted for birdie and posted at 7-under 281.
Jarvis had seven birdies in his round, though he was slowed by a bogey on No. 8 and a double bogey on the ninth hole. But he battled back over the final hour. Even a tee shot that found the water on the par-3 16th didn't stop him. He holed a 20-foot putt to salvage a bogey and stay in the mix, and then made birdie on the 18th that proved to be the winner.
"I just stayed patient," Jarvis said. "I knew out there anything could happen, especially with the holes coming in."
Danielle Kang starts new LPGA year with win
ORLANDO, Fla. — Danielle Kang readily admits she, and her golf game, remain a constant work in progress. She spent much of the offseason finding a way to be "comfortable being uncomfortable." It seems to be working.
On a difficult championship test at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round, posted the low score Sunday at 4-under 68 and sprinted away to a three-shot victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
"My mental game was really good," said Kang, who was winless in 2021 after having won in each of her previous four LPGA seasons. "I had a really good attitude all day today and yesterday. I know I left some putts out there, but I never let it get to me, and I kept having to give myself birdie chances as much as possible."
Kang finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Canada's Brooke Henderson (70).
Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds. The 29-year-old American now has six LPGA titles.