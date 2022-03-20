Tour rookie Riley rolls to lead in Tampa

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Davis Riley was expecting a big stage Saturday in his rookie year on the PGA Tour. He was playing with fellow Alabama alum and close friend Justin Thomas, both of them in the mix on the weekend in the Valspar Championship.
Indeed, they had the largest gallery at Innisbrook. Most of the cheers were for Riley.
Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine, and then rode the cheers of "Roll Tide" until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith going into the final round.
After judging the distance perfectly out of the rough for a 5-foot birdie on No. 6, Riley was in rough left of the seventh fairway with a tree blocking his path to the green. He used a 7-iron for a chip-and-run from 135 yards, the ball rolling the last 60 yards and up a narrow ramp to the green to 10 feet for birdie.
From the upslope of the bunker in front of the ninth green, 70 feet away, Riley blasted it hard and watched it bang into the cup on the fly for another birdie.
Thomas did his part with a third straight 66, which any other year would have set the 54-hole scoring record at the Valspar Championship. Just not this one after Riley's performance.
Riley was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns, who remained very much in the mix to win back-to-back.
NeSmith, who set the 36-hole record and led by four shots when he made the turn, made his first bogey of the week at No. 10 and then made three more. He sprinkled in enough birdies and a solid par save on the 18th for a 69.
Thomas and Burns (67) were three shots behind and have the experience of winning. The only other player within five shots was Adam Hadwin, who won at Innisbrook five years ago for his only PGA Tour title. He shot 70 and was at 13-under 200.
Shaun Norris wins 1st European tour title
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the European tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.
Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots at 25 under par.
Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.
Norris, who was four clear overnight, saw Burmester charge ahead on the opening nine. But Norris made four birdies coming in, including three in his last five holes.