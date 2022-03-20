Tour rookie Riley rolls to lead in Tampa

Riley was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns, who remained very much in the mix to win back-to-back.

NeSmith, who set the 36-hole record and led by four shots when he made the turn, made his first bogey of the week at No. 10 and then made three more. He sprinkled in enough birdies and a solid par save on the 18th for a 69.

Thomas and Burns (67) were three shots behind and have the experience of winning. The only other player within five shots was Adam Hadwin, who won at Innisbrook five years ago for his only PGA Tour title. He shot 70 and was at 13-under 200.

Shaun Norris wins 1st European tour title

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the European tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.

Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots at 25 under par.

Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.