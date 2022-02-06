Varner sinks long putt to win Saudi International

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Harold Varner III holed a 90-foot putt for eagle on the final hole Sunday to go from one shot behind to a stunning victory in the Saudi International.
Varner finished with a 1-under 69 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his second victory worldwide. This was an Asian Tour event; and Varner previously won the Australia PGA.
Varner faced a tough task to even two-putt for birdie and force a playoff with Bubba Watson. He did one better, a putt that went from one end of the 18th green to the other. Varner threw his putter to the ground and pumped his arms to celebrate.
Varner finished at 13-under 267. He won $1 million from the $5 million prize fund, along with whatever appearance money he received from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund that attracted 21 of the top 50 players in the world.
The victory moves Varner, who was at No. 99, into the top 50 for the first time. If he can stay there for two more months, he would get to the Masters for the first time.
Varner also birdied the 17th, just the finish he needed to deny Watson, who closed with a 64.
Spieth goes from cliff's edge to contention
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Any other time Jordan Spieth can see the golf ball sitting up on grass inside a red hazard line, it's a simple choice: Hit the shot.
Saturday at Pebble Beach was different.
He could see the ball. He could also see a 60-foot drop off the cliff onto the ocean rocks below the edge of the eighth fairway.
His caddie tried to talk him out of it three times. Spieth decided to take 7-iron from 162 yards, a real cliff-hanger of a shot, and he lived to tell about it.
"If I felt like I was in real, true danger of losing my life, I would have pulled the ball back and dropped it," Spieth said. "It wasn't quite that severe. But it was enough to where I certainly couldn't put a normal swing on it."
He wound up with par, the signature shot Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was more memorable than anything Bill Murray, Macklemore or any of the other celebrities did. And it ultimately put Spieth right in the mix for another title at Pebble Beach with a 9-under 63, his best score in the tournament and leaving him one shot behind a trio at the top.
On a day when Seamus Power went backward to allow Spieth and a half-dozen others back into the mix, Spieth's best move was going backward to avoid falling over the cliff.
Spieth said he was walking toward the ball and found himself inching forward while leaning back.
He has heard the tale of a golf cart that once plunged over the cliff years ago. Only after he pulled off the shot and was headed toward the green did he look back across the water to the cliff. That caused more anxiety than the actual shot.
Leona Maguire first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.
"It's huge for Irish golf," Maguire said. "There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too."
Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.
"It's a bit surreal," Maguire said. It's been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it's ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. ... Probably more relief now than anything else."