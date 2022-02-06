Varner sinks long putt to win Saudi International

Saturday at Pebble Beach was different.

He could see the ball. He could also see a 60-foot drop off the cliff onto the ocean rocks below the edge of the eighth fairway.

His caddie tried to talk him out of it three times. Spieth decided to take 7-iron from 162 yards, a real cliff-hanger of a shot, and he lived to tell about it.

"If I felt like I was in real, true danger of losing my life, I would have pulled the ball back and dropped it," Spieth said. "It wasn't quite that severe. But it was enough to where I certainly couldn't put a normal swing on it."

He wound up with par, the signature shot Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was more memorable than anything Bill Murray, Macklemore or any of the other celebrities did. And it ultimately put Spieth right in the mix for another title at Pebble Beach with a 9-under 63, his best score in the tournament and leaving him one shot behind a trio at the top.

On a day when Seamus Power went backward to allow Spieth and a half-dozen others back into the mix, Spieth's best move was going backward to avoid falling over the cliff.