Gordon comfortable in new role at Hendrick

Whew! Next stop, employee of the month.

Few drivers ever showed up in the big moments quite like Gordon. He won 93 races — third on the career list — and four Cup titles before retiring in 2015. He won the Daytona 500 in 1997, 1999, and 2005.

Gordon now has a hand in all aspects at Hendrick, from competition meetings and marketing to securing sponsorship and social media ideas. He’s a mentor of sorts to Hendrick’s four Cup drivers — defending champion Kyle Larson, 2020 champion Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman. And why not? Gordon blended wild success with off-track celebrity like no other driver before him (and maybe since). Gordon has encouraged the drivers to step out of their professional comfort zone and find new ways they could promote themselves and the sport.

Gordon should know how to stretch beyond racing. He hosted “Saturday Night Live,” voiced multiple cartoon characters, and acted in various TV shows, movies and commercials.

“If the drivers are growing their following, then likely the sport is benefiting from it, too,” Elliott said. “I think he’s just trying to help everybody win.”

Winning is still what Hendrick does best.