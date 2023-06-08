LE MANS, France — The engine of the Chevrolet Camaro has a distinct growl that cannot go unnoticed even among the most elite sports cars in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When the Hendrick Motorsports crew fired up the car inside Garage 56, NASCAR chairman Jim France broke into a huge grin and gave a thumbs up.

“The only guy who didn't cover his ears,” laughed seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

France has been waiting since 1962 — the year his father, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., brought him to his first 24 Hours of Le Mans — to hear the roar of a stock car at the most prestigious endurance race in the world.

A path finally opened when NASCAR developed its Next Gen car, which debuted last year. France worked out a deal to enter a car in a specialized “Innovative Car" class designed to showcase technology and development. The effort would be part of NASCAR's 75th anniversary celebration and it comes as Le Mans marks its 100th.

Once he had the approval, France persuaded Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear — NASCAR's winningest team, manufacturer and tire supplier — to build a car capable of running the twice-around-the-clock race.

The race starts Saturday and NASCAR's arrival has been wildly embraced and France could not be more thrilled.

“Dad's vision, to be able to follow it, it took a while to follow it up, and my goal was to outdo what he accomplished," France told the Associated Press. “I just hope we don't fall on our ass.”

The car is in a class of its own and not racing anyone else in the 62-car field. But the lineup of 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and Johnson has been fast enough; Rockenfeller put down a qualifying lap that was faster than every car in the GTE AM class by a full three seconds.

The Hendrick Motorsports crew won its class in the pit stop competition and finished fifth overall as the only team using a manual jack against teams exclusively using air jacks. Rick Hendrick said he could not be prouder of the showing his organization has made even before race day.

“When we said we're going to do it, I said, ‘Look, we can’t do this half-assed. I want to be as sharp as anybody out there,” Hendrick told AP. “I don't want to be any less than any other team here. And just to see the reaction from the crowd, people are so excited about this car. My granddaughter has been sending me all these TikTok things that fans are making about NASCAR being at Le Mans.”

This isn't NASCAR's first attempt to run Le Mans. The late France Sr. brokered a deal in 1976, as America celebrated its bicentennial, to bring two cars to compete in the Grand International class and NASCAR selected the teams. Herschel McGriff and his son, Doug, drove a Dodge Charger, and Junie Donlavey fielded a Ford Torino shared by Dick Brooks and Dick Hutcherson.

McGriff, 95, is France's special guest at this year's race.