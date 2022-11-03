Hailie Deegan navigates social fame with racing ambitions

DENVER — Hailie Deegan lives some eight miles off the main road in a house stripped of its address — a deterrent to a persistent stalker who managed to locate her even after the purchase of her first home.

He hid in the brush across the two-lane road from the house, not far from the sign that boasts “Honey 4 Sale. $10 pint.” The situation with the obsessed fan became public earlier this year when Deegan skipped an April race in Florida because of alleged death threats against her boyfriend.

So, Deegan has learned how to protect herself, to document any unusual communications and to be aware of her surroundings. She's used NASCAR security as well as private security at races, but the 21-year-old Camping World Truck Series driver doesn't have the financial budget for a regular detail, so she's handling it on her own.

Her house has a security system, and she says she's equipped with guns that she knows how to use.

Chase Cabre, who, like Deegan, came through NASCAR's driver development program but didn't begin dating Deegan until those lonely early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, lives with her, and his brother is often around. Her uncle and his new wife recently moved from California into Deegan's house.

Even without the address posted on the property, Uncle Sonny made sure passersby wouldn't miss the house: he dug a full dirt track into her front yard that features an on-off, three consecutive bowls, a gap jump with an over-under, a tabletop, and plenty of twists and turns.

You want to find Deegan? She's probably on her Can-Am Maverick X3 tearing through the front yard and making content for her YouTube page that has half a million followers. She boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram with Cabre as her social media manager, and the couple typically devotes two days a week to creating content for NASCAR's only female driver racing full-time at the national level.

Deegan is savvy and understands impressions, brand value and navigating the aggressive motorsports financial landscape in which a driver must be both talented on the track and usually also able to secure funding for a race team.

“Nowadays is so hard in racing, no matter how good you are, what you do, there's always going to be someone with more money at their fingertips, waiting to buy a better seat,” Deegan told the Associated Press on a day spent with her at her North Carolina home.

“And dammit, no matter how hard you work, it sometimes doesn't make any difference because there's somebody who has more money.”

So, here she is headed into the final Truck Series race of the year Friday night at Phoenix Raceway without plans for 2023 announced. Deegan is a Ford development driver and has spent the last two seasons at NASCAR's third-tier national series racing trucks for David Gilliland.

Gilliland is moving his program to Toyota next season, and even though Deegan started her career with Toyota, there's no spot for her in the move.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Deegan's future isn't actually in doubt, at least not according to Ford.

She has a sponsorship package from Monster Energy, which has also sponsored her father, Brian, the most decorated freestyle motocross rider and X-Games superstar. But it's not enough money, so Deegan acquires personal deals and uses social media to draw in sponsors.

Deegan's social media presence can be a stronger sales point than her on-track results: Deegan in two seasons in the Truck Series has three top-10 finishes in 44 starts and has yet to lead a lap. She's failed to finish seven times because of crashes, and fault rarely matters.

Knowing Deegan needs a 2023 ride, Ford helped her last month make her first career Xfinity Series start. She finished 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“She did exactly what she needed to do. She had a good car, a good team around her and she had the right approach and the right preparation,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “She drove a really good, smart, solid race, and that's exactly what we wanted to see out of her.”

Rushbrook wouldn't comment on 2023 for Deegan beyond saying she “will definitely be in a Ford racing something next year.”