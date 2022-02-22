Hamlin's chase for 4th 500 win ends with crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin became a spectator for the first time in his career at “The Great American Race."

Hamlin crashed out of NASCAR's premier event Sunday, his first DNF in 17 starts in the season-opener.

Hamlin was caught up in an eight-car melee near the end of the opening stage. Brad Keselowski was aggressively pushing Harrison Burton and eventually caused the rookie to lose control and turn sideways into Kyle Busch and William Byron. Burton's car flipped onto its roof before getting hit again and turning back onto its tires.

“I’ve hit a lot harder before, that’s for sure. It’s just unfortunate," Burton said. “I don’t know if it was too much (of a push). I just think it might have been in the wrong spot.”

Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman had nowhere to go and drove into the mess. Hamlin, Chastain, Burton and Byron sustained enough damage to their cars that they were knocked out before the 100-lap mark.