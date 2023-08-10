PITTSBURGH — Ke'Bryan Hayes drove in three runs for the third straight game, Liover Peguero knocked in two and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Thursday.

Pittsburgh salvaged a split of a four-game series with the NL East leaders by overcoming an early four-run deficit behind Hayes and a strong effort out of the bullpen by Thomas Hatch (1-0).

Hatch, claimed off waivers from Toronto on Sunday, worked four scoreless innings in relief of Bailey Falter to earn his first victory in nearly three years. Colin Holderman worked around an RBI single by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth to earn the second save of his career.

Matt Olson hit his 40th home run of the season for Atlanta to move into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead but struck out looking as the tying run in the ninth to end it.

Orlando Arcia also homered for the Braves. Austin Riley added three hits, but Atlanta's scuffling starting pitching couldn't hold an early 4-0 lead.

Pittsburgh touched Bryce Elder (8-4) for three runs in the third to get back in the game, highlighted by a two-run single by Hayes. Henry Davis led off the sixth with a single and Jack Suwinski chased Elder with a double. Joe Jimenez came on in relief but gave up an RBI single to Peguero that tied the game and Jason Delay's fielder's choice put the Pirates in front.

Elder gave up five runs and six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. Atlanta is cruising as it chases a sixth straight division title but the starting pitching has hit a rough spot.