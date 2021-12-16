Hayward’s 41 leads Hornets past Spurs

Cody Martin scored 21 points and Miles Bridges had 19 for Charlotte, which won for the third time in nine games.

Bryn Forbes scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson 21 for San Antonio, which closed a five-game homestand at 3-2.

Charlotte entered the game as the league’s second-highest scoring team, and increased that output even without Ball, who was cleared Tuesday after missing five games.

“We just have so many weapons on the team,” Hayward said. “So many guys can attack. When you get in the paint, and you’re looking to pass and get an open shot for somebody else, it just makes us really hard to guard us. We did a really good job of that in the first quarter.”

The Hornets shot 60% from the field, including 53% on 3-pointers. Charlotte had 33 assists.

San Antonio had six players score in double figures, but couldn’t keep up with Charlotte.

The Hornets raced to a 25-13 lead, shooting 71% from the field and not committing a turnover in the opening six minutes.

Charlotte created open jumpers, especially 3-pointers, by whipping the ball around the court before the Spurs could close on the passes.