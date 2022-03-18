Hendrick to partner on Le Mans Next Gen entry

“I think it would be nice to have a mix. We’ve talked about it a lot, if the calendar works out, we’ll just wait and see what’s available,” said Hendrick. “But we’ve got from the IMSA drivers a lot of drivers that have Le Mans experience. Especially with Chevrolet’s involvement, we’ll be covered with drivers. But we would like to see a Cup driver in the system if we could.”

Hendrick then joked he'd like to use four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, who is retired now and the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon turns 51 in August. He also said he'd be willing to use seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who put together the IMSA endurance team Hendrick has run since last season.

“We’re going to put Gordon on a diet and get him in there,” Hendrick said. “I haven’t talked to Jimmie yet. I’m sure he would do it if he doesn't have a conflict.”

France, who succeeded his father, brother and finally nephew before taking on NASCAR's top job, said bringing the Next Gen to Le Mans was a tribute to his late father and older brother, who like him were huge fans of sports car racing.