Hill among 21 players added to virus list

Buffalo could now be missing two starting receivers after Emmanuel Sanders missed this past weekend’s win over Carolina because of a knee injury.

Beasley, who was fined by the NFL last summer for failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility, threatened to retire in June over how the league’s COVID-19 protocols specifically targeted unvaccinated players.

In July, Beasley opened training camp by saying he’s not anti- or pro-vaccination, but pro-choice, in criticizing the NFL for failing to provide transparent information in making their choice to get vaccinated. In doing so, he contradicted coach Sean McDermott for saying the team has done everything possible to educate its players.

For the Chiefs, Jones, Gay and Gordon tested positive last week and missed Thursday night's win over the Chargers. There's a good chance the trio could return two negative tests and be available for this week's game against the Steelers.