Hill among 21 players added to virus list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell.
They were among nine players, including two on the practice squad, who joined tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker on Kansas City's growing list.
The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league's virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.
Linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts also were added to list on Tuesday.
On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
Another receiver on an AFC contender tested positive Tuesday when the Buffalo Bills placed wideout Cole Beasley — the team’s most vocal vaccine critic — on the COVID-19 list. Unvaccinated players aren't eligible to return for 10 days so Beasley wouldn't be available for Sunday's game at New England with first place in the AFC East on the line.
Buffalo could now be missing two starting receivers after Emmanuel Sanders missed this past weekend’s win over Carolina because of a knee injury.
Beasley, who was fined by the NFL last summer for failing to wear a mask inside the team’s facility, threatened to retire in June over how the league’s COVID-19 protocols specifically targeted unvaccinated players.
In July, Beasley opened training camp by saying he’s not anti- or pro-vaccination, but pro-choice, in criticizing the NFL for failing to provide transparent information in making their choice to get vaccinated. In doing so, he contradicted coach Sean McDermott for saying the team has done everything possible to educate its players.
For the Chiefs, Jones, Gay and Gordon tested positive last week and missed Thursday night's win over the Chargers. There's a good chance the trio could return two negative tests and be available for this week's game against the Steelers.
“I'm hoping they're going to be there, but we just have to see how it goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You know, there's a matrix of things you have to work out. That's where (head trainer) Rick Burkholder comes in. I can't sit here and tell you how all that works right now. Rick is working through everything every day to see where we're at.”
Burkholder was among the experts that the NFL consulted during the offseason to devise its COVID-19 protocol.
Kelce, Butker and Ward tested positive on Monday, when the Chiefs began to return from their long weekend. The team did not have any formal meetings or practice until Tuesday and began game preparation in earnest on Wednesday.