Hornets break franchise record with 158 points

The Pacers, led by 17 points from both Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, lost their third straight and seventh out of nine.

Playing without three starters, Indiana simply couldn’t keep up, and it didn’t take much time to see what was coming.

Charlotte opened the game by scoring 12 of the first 15 points and led 71-70 at the half. The Hornets opened the third quarter with seven straight points and used a 13-2 spurt to take a 104-82 lead with 4:18 to go.

They broke the franchise mark, fittingly, on a 3 from Myles Bridges with 5:14 to go and coasted to the final buzzer.

“It happens, you’ve just got to keep going and playing tougher like we did on the West Coast,” Bitadze said. “It’s hard. It’s not like you’re going to forget about it. You’ve got to use it as motivation.”

