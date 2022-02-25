Hornets emerge from break, rout Raptors 125-93

Charlotte used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 41, which included 7-foot center Mason Plumlee bringing the crowd to its feet when used a behind-the-back dribble to shake his man, and drive down the lane for a rim-rocking two-handed dunk.

The Hornets outscored the Raptors 37-14 in the third quarter to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

“The only thing we can say is to hopefully get a little conditioning and get a little rust off from the break and we can bounce back tomorrow and get our guys going here tomorrow," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I know we will play better tomorrow.”

The Hornets outrebounded the Raptors 52-36 and scored 18 points off 17 Toronto turnovers.

Charlotte is looking to reach the postseason after falling to ninth place in the Eastern Conference and two games under .500. But Borrego believes his team's best basketball is ahead of them, saying the team had come off two days great days of practice.

“It’s about staying focus and disciplined — regardless of who the opponent it," Borrego said. “I feel like this group is locked in right now. What is behind us is behind us.”

SIAKAM PLAYS ILL