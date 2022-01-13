Hornets end 16-game skid vs. 76ers

With a losing streak to the Sixers stretching more than five years, the Hornets, coming off two straight wins against Milwaukee, instead showed why they might be a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a message. We just have to continue to get better,” Bridges said. “These are three good wins against three good teams but we still haven’t done anything yet.”

Tobias Harris hit a 3 that brought the Sixers within eight only for Rozier to come right back and hit one for the Hornets. Bridges buried Charlotte’s ninth 3 to stretch the lead — and put that losing streak to rest.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Borrego stumped for guard LaMelo Ball to make the All-Star team. “He brings a joy to our gym,” he said. “If we were having a film session right here, he’s up front, he’s talking the most, he’s got great spirit about us. You need that spirit to get through 82 games.” ... C Kai Jones entered health and safety protocols.

76ers: G Danny Green had his right hip examined after a hard fall and returned to the game. ... The Sixers had 16 turnovers.

THE BEN THING