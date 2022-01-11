Hornets get back-to-back wins vs. Bucks

When Charlotte’s play began to break down and the Bucks took away his first two reads in Rozier and Bridges, Ball took matters into his own hands and darted across the lane to his left, sweeping the ball above his shoulder before launching a runner across his body as he was falling away to give the Hornets (22-19) the lead for good.

“That is a highly difficult shot, but he makes it look effortless,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “Melo has that uncanny ability to be going 100 mph, get off-balance and still be poised when he raises up. ... That’s tough to do for a player who has been in the league 15 years, let alone a guy who has been in the league two years.”

The Bucks led 48-47 at the break. The Hornets came out of halftime hot, surging ahead by 15 behind Ball’s 16 third-quarter points, including a 3 off the glass from the wing and a step-back 3 from the top of the key off a fast break.

Rozier was 4 of 11 from 3-point range, marking the eighth time in the last nine games he has made at least four 3s. He is shooting 47.6% (40 of 84) from long distance during that nine-game stretch.