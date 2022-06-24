Hornets GM: Atkinson renege ‘disappointing’

CHARLOTTE — While general manager Mitch Kupchak said Kenny Atkinson’s decision last week to renege on his four-year agreement to coach the Charlotte Hornets was “disappointing,” in some ways he’s thankful it happened the way it did.

“I think he would have been a good pick, but if he’s not comfortable here, I would rather find out now than a year from now,” Kupchak said Thursday night during the NBA Draft.

Kupchak gave no timetable as to when the Hornets will have a new coach in place, emphasizing the team is in no hurry.

Kupchak said team owner Michael Jordan has been in Charlotte since Tuesday and they've spoken extensively about the coaching situation.

The GM declined to discuss potential candidates, but said the team may open the interview process to new candidates they hadn't spoken to before offering the job to Atkinson.

“We have spent a lot of time going over candidates, maybe some new candidates and making sure we cover our bases,” Kupchak said of his face-to-face conversations with Jordan. “We have never felt the need to rush this process. We want to pick the right coach — and we thought we did."

Kupchak added that in the NBA he feels “the roster is really what wins games,” not necessarily the head coach.

“A good coach is going to help with the roster, but the most important thing is to get the roster together," Kupchak said. "We will get a good coach and we will be in good shape.”

The Hornets entered the NBA draft without a head coach in the war room and Kupchak calling the shots. The team traded its 13th overall pick to the New York Knicks for a future first round pick and four second round picks.

Kupchak had hoped to have a coach in place before the NBA Draft.