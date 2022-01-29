Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

CHARLOTTE — Russell Westbrook had a choice to make at the end of regulation — drive to the basket and try to send the game into overtime or pull the trigger on a 3-pointer and go for the victory.

Westbrook went for the win, but his shot with 0.7 seconds left didn't fall resulting in yet another loss for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

Miles Bridges had 26 points and the seldom-used Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting as the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Lakers 117-114 on Friday night.

With stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis out with injuries, Westbrook had an impressive game scoring 35 points — including 16 in the fourth quarter — while willing the Lakers back from a 20-point deficit.

Down by two, Westbrook got the ball at the top of the key with nine seconds left and pivoted to the left side of the floor where he sized up defender Bridges. Feeling Bridges was giving him enough room to shoot, Westbrook went for the win and pulled up.

But the ball bounced off the rim and P.J. Washington secured the rebound. Washington added a free throw with 0.2 left for the final margin.