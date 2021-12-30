Hornets hold on late vs. Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers, 116-108, on Wednesday night.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career. The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

Rozier was 13 of 23 from the field, 5 of 9 on 3-poiners and helped close it out from the free-throw line.

"We got off to a good start, need to continue to do that," Rozier said. “The game is all about runs, and it's just all about how you respond, and I thought we responded well. We made some big shots down the stretch, took care of the ball, and that was the most important part."

The problem for Indiana was another slow start.

While Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis posted his 25th double-double this season with 15 points and 18 rebounds, Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games and for the second straight time after facing an early double-digit deficit. Sabonis also had seven assists.