Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks 116-106

CHARLOTTE — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-106 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Montrezl Harrell brought energy off the bench with 20 points and Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each had 18 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets entered the night a half-game behind the ninth-place Hawks in the Eastern Conference but vaulted ahead of their division foes to get back to .500 on the season.

“It was a huge (win), definitely huge for us,” Washington said. “We showed we can do it. If we play like that it will be tough for teams to beat us.”

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped. Trae Young had 15 assists but was held to a season-low nine points on 3-of-12 shooting and the Hornets doubled-team him whenever possible.

“We made the game very difficult for him,” Harrell said. “... We knew that he is the guy who makes them go. Stats show that if he scores more than 30 points they generally win.”