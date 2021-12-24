Hornets rally past Nuggets, 115-107

“We just wanted it more,” Oubre said.

On Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, Nuggets coach Michael Malone wasn't pleased with his starters and didn't play them in the fourth quarter in a 108-94 loss.

In this game, he inserted the starters to try and gain back control, but they couldn't. The Nuggets drop to 1-5 on the second night of a back-to-back.

“It’s easy to see what happened — the ball stopped moving,” Malone said. “It became an isocentric, over-dribbling, everybody trying to get theirs, and that led to poor offensive possessions, which fueled their break.”

Would he characterize it as selfish pay?

“I didn’t say that,” Malone said. “Don’t put words in my mouth. We just stopped moving the ball.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Cody Martin was ruled out for a third straight game (health and safety protocols). ... Terry Rozier added 17 points and Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each had 16. Washington had 13.