Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

CHARLOTTE — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win.

Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 16 points for the Rockets, who’ve lost six of their last seven games.

Rozier has made 15 3-pointers in the last three games while shooting 46.8% (15 of 32) from behind the arc.

“I feel like 80% of shooting is confidence,” Rozier said. “The mechanics, everyone has their own way of shooting, but you have to have confidence. I feel like I'm a hell of a shooter. But if my confidence is not there I may as well not shoot it. ... I have to know that I'm one of the best shooters in this league and just let it go.”

Hornets coach James Borrego said he's pleased that Rozier is starting to find a rhythm, because the team needs his scoring.

“It’s great to see him put a few games now back-to-back," Borrego said.