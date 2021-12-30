Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return, 4-0

RALEIGH — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks.

“It was kind of what I thought it was going to look like,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Special teams were huge. I knew we’d struggle (with) 5-on-5 play because we had been out so long. The nature of the whole thing, I figured it would kind of look like that.”

Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020. He stopped nine shots in each of the first two periods.

“I haven’t played in a couple of weeks, so it’s always a little tough to get all the saves as perfect as you want,” Raanta said.

Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had three assists and Sebastian Aho added two assists.

The Hurricanes, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games, had seven skaters back since clearing COVID protocol.