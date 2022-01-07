Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3

The Hurricanes hadn’t played since Saturday because of a postponement. They endured a ragged first period before Stepan, Svechnikov and DeAngelo scored in a five-minute stretch of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

“We came out a bit of a different team after that first period,” said Fast, who played in his 500th career game. “We deserved the lead we got in the second period.”

Tkachuk scored his 13th of the season with 6:34 left in the second — less than a minute after DeAngelo’s goal — and Gaudreau cut Carolina’s lead to 4-3 with 11:03 to play.

Skjei scored with 1:52 left and Svechnikov got his second of the game and 12th of the season less than a minute later on a power play to cap the scoring.

The Flames went 0 for 4 on power plays. It marked just the second time this season that Calgary didn’t produce a power-play goal when it had at least four chances with a man advantage.

ALL BETS ARE OFF

Skjei has three goals in his last two games.

“I’ve obviously had some pretty good looks coming right down the slot,” he said. “Hopefully, I keep finding those spots.”