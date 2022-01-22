Hurricanes get 6-3 win over Rangers

New York played solidly for the first eight minutes, but Gallant said that was followed by 10 to 12 minutes of what seemed like domination by the Hurricanes.

Trocheck redirected DeAngelo’s delivery from inside the blue line off the post on the game’s first power play to open the scoring on the way to a 3-0 lead by early in the second period.

Kreider and McKegg drew New York to 5-3 with goals just 74 seconds apart in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third period.

NOT SO SPECIAL

The Hurricanes had gone 11 consecutive games without giving up a power-play goal until Tuesday night at Boston. Now they’ve given up three across two games. New York became the second team with more than one power-play goal in a game against Carolina this season.

DELIGHTFUL DOZEN

Carolina has scored five or more goals in 12 games this season, winning each of those.

This was the fourth game in which the Rangers allowed more than five goals, and the first since a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Dec. 8.

ROSTER WATCH