Hurricanes’ outbreak postpones game vs. Wild

The team had to leave leading scorer Sebastian Aho, forward Seth Jarvis and an unidentified member of the training staff in Vancouver, where the three of them entered the protocol following a 2-1 loss on Sunday. Aho was scratched from the lineup against the Canucks because of what was announced as an illness.

That meant six players and one staff member entered the protocol in a 24-hour period. Hurricanes defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce also went in the COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 30 and have missed the last seven games.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team was “just trying to get by day to day right now.”

“Everyone did what they had to do,” he said. “We got vaccinated. We did our part. So you know, I don’t know what else there is to do. Guys are testing all the time. We’re masking up. It is what it is right now. Everybody’s getting this thing unfortunately. The good news is they’re not getting sick.”

The Minnesota game was set to cap a five-game road swing for the Hurricanes, who were due to return home and play Thursday against Detroit, Saturday against Los Angeles and Sunday against Nashville.