 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NHL

Hurricanes re-sign Bear to 1-year contract

  • Updated
  • 0
Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract.

The team announced the deal Thursday, exactly one year since the Hurricanes acquired Bear in a trade with Edmonton.

Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games last season. He struggled to find a rhythm after a bout with COVID-19 in late November and was a healthy scratch for Carolina's 14 playoff games.

“I've never been through something like that,” Bear said in June. “Honestly, for a long time, it's tough; it's like you can't breathe but like you don't know if you're out of shape or can't push yourself to that point because you just simply couldn't. That was the most challenging part.”

The 25-year-old Bear was a restricted free agent who had filed for arbitration, with a hearing set for Aug. 8.

People are also reading…

Carolina has made the playoffs for four straight seasons but lost in a seven-game, second-round series to the New York Rangers in May.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert