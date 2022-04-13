Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd to upend Rangers

NEW YORK — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Chris Kreider scored late for his 50th goal of the season, but Carolina moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Rangers' potent power play went 0 for 4 as the Hurricanes played stout defense when necessary.

“That was the game in a nutshell,'' Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “They score on one of those and it's a totally different game."

After the teams traded goals in the second period, Jarvis put the Hurricanes ahead at 1:04 of the third, taking a pass from Sebastian Aho and flipping a backhand past goalie Igor Shesterkin. Aho finished with a goal and two assists. He leads the Hurricanes with 41 assists and 75 points. Shesterkin made 21 saves.

The goal was the 14th of the season for the rookie Jarvis, a first-round draft pick by Carolina in 2020. Former Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei also assisted.

“Everyone knew how big of a game this was,'' Jarvis said. “Whatever we can do to widen the gap is good."

Staal, the Hurricanes captain, made it 3-1 at 6:42 with his 14th goal. Staal has six goals in his last four games. Skjei and another former Ranger, forward Jesper Fast, had assists.

"It was strange walking into the building and going the other way,'' Skjei said about his first game back at The Garden since he was traded to Carolina in February 2020. “It was good to see some people around the rink I hadn't seen. And it was much better we got the win.”

Kreider scored his milestone goal at 18:22 but Aho added an empty-netter, his 34th, at 19:54 to complete the scoring.

With a chance to tie the Hurricanes for first place, the Rangers were hosting Carolina in its first visit to Madison Square Garden since Dec. 27, 2019.

“To be here in the morning skate, I was looking up at the rafters and checking everything out,'' said Jarvis, a 20-year-old Winnipeg native making his first trip to New York. ”It was super cool and to score was awesome.”

The Rangers entered 18-1-0 in their last 19 home games against the Hurricanes, who proved why they have been atop the division for the majority of the season.

The teams split the first two meetings this season in North Carolina. The Hurricanes won 6-3 on Jan. 21, then the Rangers won 2-0 on March 20.

The Rangers outshot the Hurricanes 14-8 in a scoreless first before defenseman K’Andre Miller opened the scoring at 1:03 of the second. Miller converted a pass from Mika Zibanejad for his seventh goal of the season. Frank Vatrano also assisted.

Andrei Svechnikov tied it for Carolina at 13:38 of the second with his 29th goal. Svechnikov managed to bank the puck off Shesterkin’s skate from behind the goal line. Assists went to Jarvis and Aho.

NOTES: The teams meet again April 26 at MSG. … The Hurricanes have six former Rangers on their roster. Four played. ... The Hurricanes scratched Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and defenseman Ethan Bear.