RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes say forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old Svechnikov injured his right knee on Saturday night in a loss to Vegas. In a statement Monday night, president and general manager Don Waddell said Svechnikov had an MRI and further consultation with doctors before the decision was made.

Svechnikov is tied for second among team skaters with 55 points and third with 23 games.

Carolina has been outscored 7-0 in its last two games. The Hurricanes hosted Winnipeg late Tuesday.