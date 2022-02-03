IndyCar drivers shine in Rolex field full of stars

It was a statement for IndyCar, which considers itself the most competitive series in top-level motorsports but has a hard time convincing racing fans around the world that it has the same cache as Formula One or NASCAR.

“The Indy car is a lot more difficult to drive, so we are physically fit enough to drive the Indy car and it makes it a lot easier when we come here,” said Colton Herta, the closing driver for the winning team in the LMP2 class.

IndyCar beats both F1 and NASCAR in terms of versatility with both street and road courses on the schedule, as well as ovals and the renowned Indianapolis 500. The series last year featured nine different winners over 16 races, saw four drivers go to victory lane for the first time in their IndyCar careers and had four winners 24 or younger.

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, retired at the end of the 2020 season to pursue his childhood dream to drive Indy cars. He is scheduled to enter his first Indy 500 this May at 46 years old; Castroneves, by the way, will be 47 when he tries for a record fifth victory.