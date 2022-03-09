Irving scores 50, Nets beat Hornets

Brooklyn stretched its lead to 34 points in the second half before the Hornets trimmed it to 13 with less than four minutes left in the game. But Irving, as he'd done throughout the second half, thwarted the rally by knocking down a jumper.

“He’s incredible. He’s a career highlight reel every time, every night,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “We obviously have a special player on our hands and tonight, he was unbelievably efficient and difficult to defend. ... Those were really big shots he made in the second half, but overall he’s just an incredible player, shot maker.”

The Hornets used a number of players to defend Irving, but simply couldn't stop him.

“He made tough shots," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "We double-teamed him, switched up our coverages and threw different looks at him, but we have to give him credit.”

HARDEN UP NEXT

The Nets travel to Philadelphia to face former teammate James Harden and the 76ers on Thursday night in what should be an interesting, if not entertaining, night.

Irving said he harbors no ill feelings toward Harden, who sought to leave Brooklyn.