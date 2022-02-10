Iwuji teams with Emmitt Smith on full season

CHARLOTTE — Jesse Iwuji is a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve who also happens to be juggling a budding NASCAR career.

He transitioned between jobs this week when he jetted out of Los Angeles following Navy drills to make it to North Carolina in time to announce his next venture: Iwuji is headed to Daytona International Speedway to begin his first full season in NASCAR with backing from Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and General Motors.

Iwuji will compete in the second-tier Xfinity Series and join Bubba Wallace as the only two Black drivers competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level. Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will field the No. 34 Chevrolet in a nod to Wendell Scott, who overcame widespread racism to become the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in 1963 and also used that number.

Iwuji and Smith, a co-owner of the race team, hope to show the possibilities for minorities in NASCAR. Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series, but Iwuji now makes two full-time Black drivers competing at the top level of American stock car racing.