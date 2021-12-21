Jazz start fast, beat Hornets 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.
Utah shot only 35.4% from the field but limited Charlotte to 38.6% shooting.
Gobert went 15 of 16 from the free throw line, setting a new career-high for made free throws.
LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points, but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.
“We’ve been trying to figure it out,” Rozier said. “You got to keep believing. We’ve been playing some tough teams that really move the ball well, and it just didn’t help us when we don’t make shots.”
Charlotte erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took a 92-91 lead on a dunk from Kelly Oubre Jr.
Charlotte opened the game by missing eight straight shots. The Hornets did not get their first basket until Bridges drove for a layup 4 ½ minutes into the first quarter.
A night after trailing 37-15 after the first quarter in Phoenix, the Hornets shot 5 of 24 from the field during the quarter, tying a season low for fewest field goals in a period.
“Got a one-point lead with three minutes to go,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “We kept battling. We show resiliency. We show fight, but we got to get off to better starts.”
Utah raced out to a 15-2 lead before Charlotte made a basket. Charlotte closed within six points in the third quarter when Ish Smith buried a 3-pointer.
TIP-IN
The Hornets’ Gordon Hayward did not play (low back discomfort) and Cody Martin missed his second straight game (health and safety protocols). … Charlotte fell to 1-7 in Monday games this season. … Rozier and Ball combined for only six first-half points.
UP NEXT
The Hornets visit Denver on Thursday.