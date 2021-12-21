Jazz start fast, beat Hornets 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

Utah shot only 35.4% from the field but limited Charlotte to 38.6% shooting.

Gobert went 15 of 16 from the free throw line, setting a new career-high for made free throws.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points, but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.

“We’ve been trying to figure it out,” Rozier said. “You got to keep believing. We’ve been playing some tough teams that really move the ball well, and it just didn’t help us when we don’t make shots.”

Charlotte erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took a 92-91 lead on a dunk from Kelly Oubre Jr.