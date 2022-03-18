Johnson returns to Texas searching for old magic

He changed his mind as he attended the Indianapolis 500 as an NBC analyst, deciding that as his comfort in the car improved, IndyCar's cockpit-protecting aeroscreen also alleviated his safety concerns.

So, 14 years after his first win at Texas, Johnson will now return to the 1.5-mile oval that was once his personal playground. He tested at the track last year with his Chip Ganassi Racing team to gauge his interest in running ovals, but a scheduled IndyCar test last week was scrubbed because of poor weather conditions.

It's a different track now after Speedway Motorsports overhauled the circuit in 2017, the year Johnson won his last race at Texas. His six previous wins were on the former layout and Johnson said “I still have plenty to learn coming to a track I know and love."

The new configuration at Texas has a narrow entry and exit in the turns and the once wide-open track has been reduced to one lane because of the effects of a traction compound NASCAR uses that eliminated the outside lane. And, an Indy car should be roughly 30 mph faster than a stock car — a change that Johnson said required an initial vision adjustment his first time on track.