Keselowski trying to honor late dad at Daytona

“The sting of Daytona … ,” Keselowski said, his voice trailing off. “I knew my dad didn’t have much time left this time last year and he actually made it a lot longer than I thought he would. I don’t know if that’s the kind of fighter he is or was. But I told him before I left for Daytona, ‘I’m going to win you the Daytona 500, Dad.’

“That’s part of what stung so bad, losing it the way I did last year. I wanted to win it for him.”

Keselowski is now 0 for 12 in the 500, a skid that started in 2010. He recorded top-five finishes in consecutive years (2013-14) but was even closer in the waning laps last year.

“Daytona is … she’s a heart-breaker,” he said. “She’s broke my heart a couple times here. I still keep coming back, though, right? I’m like the guy in the friend zone here with Daytona, trying to break out of the friend zone.”

Maybe a new car, a new team, a new number and a new owner/driver role will help. The 38-year-old Keselowski is now the face of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He formally joined the team in July and will drive the No. 6 Ford, with Chris Buescher as his lone teammate.