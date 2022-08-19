Kimi hits pause on retirement to race a stock car

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kimi Raikkonen retired to Switzerland at the end of last year's Formula One season and has blissfully spent the last eight months with his young family.

Did he miss racing?

“Not really, no," the 2007 F1 champion said.

Yet here he is, not even a full year into retirement, and Raikkonen will race again.

Raikkonen will race Sunday at Watkins Glen International in upstate New York in — and this isn't a typo — a NASCAR event. The driver known as “The Iceman” for his unintentionally droll demeanor was persuaded to get back behind the wheel by Trackhouse Racing and its ambitious, purpose-driven Project91 program.

Project91 was created to raise NASCAR's worldwide profile with top drivers from other formulas by Justin Marks, the 41-year-old former driver and now co-owner of NASCAR's hot, new winning team. He was prepared to personally fund the debut race at Watkins Glen, a road course where Trackhouse should compete for the win.

Tops on Marks' list of prospects was Raikkonen, who had previously competed in both an Xfinity Series and Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway during one week in 2011, the season Raikkonen took a one-year sabbatical in his 19-year F1 career. There was some bemusement over Raikkonen's mere presence in NASCAR's hotbed, but the most memorable part of his brief NASCAR career was that he was sponsored by Perky Jerky.

Even so, Raikkonen was interested when first presented this NASCAR offer. Marks then sealed the deal in February by traveling to Raikkonen's home in Switzerland to make his pitch in person to the Finnish driver.

“I had to find somebody that would give immediate legitimacy to it and be interested in doing it. And to me, really quickly, it was Kimi," Marks said. “The genesis of Project91 was just my desire as a race fan to see cool things happen in racing. A Formula One driver coming to NASCAR and being competitive at the Cup level is a cool thing and if we were going to launch this thing, obviously we needed somebody relevant globally to set it off.”

Marks has not divulged what it cost to hire Raikkonen for one race; he joked once that the trip to Switzerland was “expensive” and last week deadpanned Raikkonen was drawing a $1 million salary before insisting he was joking.

Either way, the No. 91 Chevy picked up two sponsors to pay for some of Project91 in Recogni and iLOQ, a pair of technology companies.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 42-year-old Raikkonen admitted he casually follows NASCAR and has been intrigued by the stock car series for more than a decade.