Kings’ missed FTs clinch Hornets’ 124-123 win

Before the game, Bouknight told Hornets coach James Borrego, “I'm ready.”

“Miles Bridges has been telling me all year my time is going to come — and tonight it came," said Bouknight, who finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

A PROUD COACH

Borrego said after the game that this is the proudest he has ever been of a team after a win since his arrival in Charlotte four years ago.

“Just the resiliency of this team, to never give in, the fight, the perseverance and just the buy in of this group is just, I love this group,” Borrego said. "They never give up. We had seven of our top 10 rotation players out and those guys in that locker room deserve all the credit. They battled until the last second and they deserve all the credit.”

TIP INS

Kings: Alex Len got the start at center for Richaun Holmes, who did not play due to a right eye injury. Holmes came in averaging 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.