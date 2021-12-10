 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings’ missed FTs clinch Hornets’ 124-123 win
0 comments
NBA

Kings’ missed FTs clinch Hornets’ 124-123 win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121221-mnh-sports-bkn-hornetskings-latefrigamer-p1

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, 0, attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, 5, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday in Charlotte.

 Matt Kelley, Associated Press

Curry closes in on 3-point record

SAN FRANCISCO — Ray Allen fondly remembers when a young Stephen Curry and his little brother, Seth, used to tag along with father Dell and take part in Bucks shootarounds.

“They’d come and we’d go through drills and they’d be right there with us, and they’d hold their own,” said Allen, a teammate of Dell Curry in Milwaukee at the time who considered Dell the best shooter he had been around so far as a third-year guard. That was years before Allen would make his own enduring mark as a shooter.

Now, Stephen Curry is that guy for Golden State — and the two-time MVP is on the brink of breaking Allen's career 3-point record. His next chance came Saturday night at Philadelphia, where the Warriors embarked on a five-game road trip.

— Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — A confident De'Aaron Fox stepped the foul line for two shots with 2.4 seconds left and his team trailing by one.

After making his first eight free throws of the game, Fox said he was thinking “I'm going to make these two and we're going to get out of here” with a win.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

A 74.1% free-throw shooter coming into the game, Fox sent the first shot off the back rim, the crowd screaming and waving trying to distract him. They got louder on the next try, and Fox tried to overcompensate for the first miss by taking something off his second shot. The ball bounced off the front rim.

Marvin Bagley III tried for a tip-in, but it didn't fall, and the Charlotte Hornets escaped with a wild 124-123 win over Sacramento on Friday night, snapping the Kings' three-game win streak.

Rookie James Bouknight, the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers lead the Hornets, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points. The Hornets had seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.

Fox's misses capped a wild final 5.5 seconds. With the game tied and the shot clock off, the Hornets were looking for one shot.

However, a frantic final possession turned into a what appeared to be an and-one after Cody Martin made a reverse layup on the baseline. But Kings coach Alvin Gentry challenged the play and won, and the basket was waived off. Martin went to the line for two shots — missing the first and making the second.

Then, Martin made a critical mental error, fouling Fox near midcourt as he was bringing the ball up the floor with 2.4 seconds left.

“I was just trying being too aggressive and I have to learn from that,” Martin said.

Martin said he knew the Kings were in the bonus and didn’t try to foul Fox intentionally, thinking the Hornets had a foul to give.

“The basketball gods were with us tonight,” Martin said.

Gentry said the team wouldn't have been in that position without “(Fox) and the way he played up until that point.

BOUKNIGHT'S BREAKOUT

For Bouknight, Friday had been a long time coming.

He hasn't seen much playing time since being drafted, in large part because of how well Martin has played. But he said he has remained confident and continued to focus in practice without getting down on himself.

Before the game, Bouknight told Hornets coach James Borrego, “I'm ready.”

“Miles Bridges has been telling me all year my time is going to come — and tonight it came," said Bouknight, who finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

A PROUD COACH

Borrego said after the game that this is the proudest he has ever been of a team after a win since his arrival in Charlotte four years ago.

“Just the resiliency of this team, to never give in, the fight, the perseverance and just the buy in of this group is just, I love this group,” Borrego said. "They never give up. We had seven of our top 10 rotation players out and those guys in that locker room deserve all the credit. They battled until the last second and they deserve all the credit.”

TIP INS

Kings: Alex Len got the start at center for Richaun Holmes, who did not play due to a right eye injury. Holmes came in averaging 14 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Hornets: P.J. Washington and Nick Richards didn't play Friday night, and LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith were still out due to NBA health and safety protocols. ... Amoldas Kulboka, a 2018 second-round draft pick by the Hornets, saw his first action with the team.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Cleveland late Saturday.

Hornets: Open a six-game trip at Dallas on Monday night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert