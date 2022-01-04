Kuzma, Beal lead Wizards over Hornets

BEAL HIGH ON KUZMA

Beal has played with John Wall and Russell Westbrook and says that it’s a pleasure sharing the court with Kuzma.

“He’s a willing learner. He accepts criticism,” Beal said. “He doesn’t think too highly of himself. He wants to win. You can see that.”

ADJUSTING TO LEADING

With Wall and Westbrook, Beal was making the adjustment. Now, others must adjust to him as he leads the Wizards.

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy,” Beal said. “Anybody who was a leader would say it’s not leading a team, but it’s what I’m prepared for and I’m excited about, and I embrace. Everything I do, my approach, my mentality, my body language, all that stuff, has a direct effect on my teammates, and as a leader, sometimes you don’t understand that, and it takes a long time to develop that.”

TURNING POINT

Washington erased a 14-point Charlotte lead in the third quarter and began the fourth quarter with 11 straight points.