LaMelo Ball becomes youngest player with triple-double

Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De’Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.

Ball tied his highest scoring night on 9-of-13 shooting from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth consecutive loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player to do it coming off the bench.

Borrego said he loves Ball's spirit and his energy, but what has impressed him the most is his poise and confidence.

“He's not rattled by the moment. It's like he's been doing this for a number of years," Borrego said of Ball, who played overseas before becoming the third pick in the NBA draft.

Ball had several sharp passes, including a perfect behind-the-back strike to set up a 3-pointer by P.J. Washington.

“It's tough because you don't know when it's coming. He might throw it behind his head, behind his back or straight to you,” joked Washington, who also had 22 points and was on the receiving end of several of Ball's passes. “You have to be active and aware when he has the ball. It's always fun playing with a guy like that.”

