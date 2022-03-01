Larson's collision with Elliott is early drama

Larson called it “probably a small bump in the road” for the teammates, but he thinks the next few days should reveal if the bump is getting bigger.

“I think if (more) things happen in the future, then yes, it gets out of hand," Larson said. "But Hendrick Motorsports, I don’t think, will ever let it get to that point, and we have enough respect for each other that I don’t think it will get out of hand at all. ... He’s going to be upset, which he has a right to be, but I’ll explain my side, and he’ll believe me or he won’t.”

The Hendrick meeting rooms back in North Carolina should be tremendously entertaining on Monday and Tuesday as the two teams sort out the hard feelings and examine the motives in this drama from the race closest to Hollywood.

Larson repeatedly expressed regret, but speculated it probably won't make Elliott feel much better. Larson's spotter, Tyler Monn, tried to take the blame for the collision on Twitter, saying he was paying too much attention to Logano.