Lawrence, McCaffrey, Jones headline All-Absent Team

LINEBACKER

Za’Darius Smith, Packers. The star pass rusher underwent back surgery in late September after being limited in the season opener. Green Bay has been able to handle his absence thanks to Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers have won 12 of their last 14 games. But there’s little doubt that they'd love to have Za’Darius Smith back on the field. He had been one of Green Bay’s most productive and impactful defensive players since signing a four-year, $66 million contract before the 2019 season. He started every game in 2019 and 2020 and totaled 107 tackles, 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits.

CORNERBACK

Jaire Alexander, Packers. The cornerback has been sidelined since he injured a shoulder in Week 4. Surgery would have ended Alexander’s season. Instead, Green Bay took the patient approach and let the injury heal on its own. Alexander returned to practice this month and has been designated to return. He should end up back on the field in time for the postseason.

SAFETY

Eddie Jackson, Bears. The veteran safety has just one pass breakup in 12 games this season and doesn’t have an interception since the 2019 season finale. Chicago has allowed 28 touchdown passes, third-most in the NFL, and the fourth-most points in the NFC.