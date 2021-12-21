League could set trend for testing policies

"We can’t continue the status quo, ad infinitum, where we are testing regularly people that are otherwise healthy, asymptomatic, triple-vaccinated, just to detect the asymptomatic individual who might be positive ... because then you’re going to quarantine that individual who might be asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, who is triple-vaccinated, who might for a small period of time, be infectious to others who presumably are also vaccinated.”

Almost 95% of NFL players and nearly all coaching staffs are vaccinated.

Gupta, an informal consultant for the Seattle Seahawks on COVID-19 issues and an adviser for baseball's Seattle Mariners, says the NFL is “ahead of the curve” with target and voluntary testing.

“I think they’re able to do things that the rest of the country is unable to do because they have a vaccine bubble, and they can control things to a certain degree that we can’t control across the public at large, and so it’s an interesting experiment,” Gupta said. “We have to build policies and procedures and case management protocols around positive tests that make sense, given our reality.”