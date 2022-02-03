League loses its star, yet Brady's legacy lives on

"If you're an NFL quarterback anywhere from 20 to 30 years old right now, man you got a piece of Tom Brady in you, guaranteed.”

That's why “the NFL is itself is going to be fine," concurred Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, whose 100-yard interception return handed Brady his first loss in 11 playoff games back in 2006.

“But I think what we’re gonna miss is that level of consistency, professionalism, and nobody did it better," Bailey said. “I think a lot has to do with how he was raised. You know, it was him as a kid, his mindset, being around Bill Belichick and his mindset.

"And it’s crazy how he had an MVP season and he's retiring. It’s almost like Kobe hitting 60 and going out.”

The last NFL player born in the 1970s went out on top — he's the defending Super Bowl champion until the Bengals or Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks.

Just think, Brady could already have a bust in Canton had he retired in his late 30s like his chief rival Peyton Manning did. But Brady went 70-24 in his 40s, winning his sixth Super Bowl with the Patriots and seventh one with the Buccaneers.