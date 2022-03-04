League, union meet to discuss next steps

NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 ½ hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball's lockout.

Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.

The players' association executive board held a conference call later Thursday. There was no known decision on the timing of the next negotiating session.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day on March 31 and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.

Negotiating teams then headed home.