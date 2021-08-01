LOCAL RACING BRIEFS: Craig, Berry take wins at HMS’ Throwback 276

HICKORY — Matt Craig made it back-to-back Throwback 276 Super Late Model wins Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway, while Josh Berry returned to the winner’s circle in the Late Model Stock Car division after having won the event in 2018.

Craig won the 2019 race; the CARS Tour event was not held last year due to COVID-19.

It was Craig’s first win of the season. Chandler Smith, on a weekend off from the NASCAR Truck Series, finished second, with Bubba Pollard rounding out the podium with his third-place finish.

The HMS regular Berry beat second-place Mason Diaz and third-place Sam Yarbrough to the checkered flag.

HorsePower Park announces race

HorsePower Park (formerly Antioch Speedway) will host the inaugural Bennet Clontz Memorial on Sept. 3, the track recently announced in conjunction with J&J Race Promotions.

The event will feature 43 laps for the Blue Ridge Outlaws, with other action that evening set to include the Renegade/Crate Sportsman, Thunder Bombers/PSV8, Pro Stock 4 and FWD divisions.

A pit pass will be $30, stands and hillside seating is $18 and ages 10 and under are admitted free (or $10 for a pit pass; all children 5 and under are admitted free including in the pit).